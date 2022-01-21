Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Throwing out your Christmas tree? We know a place where you can recycle it

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:27:38-05

Need to finally dispose of your Christmas tree?

Swire Properties is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Initiative in Brickell from now until the end of January.

"This brings the locals together to do something good for the environment by ensuring Christmas trees don't end up in landfills. And in return, creating materials to better help the soil here in Miami and help create healthier and flourishing gardens," states Kayla Barrera, Senior Marketing Manager, Residential, Swire Properties INC.

Last year, over 200 trees were recycled. And when you drop off your tree, you get a gift card from Casa Tua restaurant.

Tree drop-off happening every Saturday and Sunday until the end of January and the location is on 5th street between 1st and South Miami Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors