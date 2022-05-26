Thumbtack’s new home care experience makes home renovations easy

Deciding on the first project in your new home can be difficult. That is why Homecare Expert, David Steckel, joined Inside South Florida to share how Thumbtack’s new home care experience can help you transform your home.

“We did a national survey this year and we found that new homeowners especially are feeling like maintaining their homes is sort of like having a second job,” says Steckel. “Most don't really know where to start. And this is causing the majority of our new homeowners a lot of stress.”

The national average for home maintenance is just under $5,000 a year.

“I like to think of it more as an investment in your home,” says Steckel. “We've proven based on our national data that a well-maintained home is going to sell for about 10% more than a similar home in average condition.”

