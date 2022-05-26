Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Thumbtack’s new home care experience makes home renovations easy

Posted at 6:31 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 18:31:40-04

Deciding on the first project in your new home can be difficult. That is why Homecare Expert, David Steckel, joined Inside South Florida to share how Thumbtack’s new home care experience can help you transform your home.

“We did a national survey this year and we found that new homeowners especially are feeling like maintaining their homes is sort of like having a second job,” says Steckel. “Most don't really know where to start. And this is causing the majority of our new homeowners a lot of stress.”

The national average for home maintenance is just under $5,000 a year.

“I like to think of it more as an investment in your home,” says Steckel. “We've proven based on our national data that a well-maintained home is going to sell for about 10% more than a similar home in average condition.”

For more information, visit thumbtack.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Thumbtack

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors