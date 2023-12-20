Watch Now
Tickets on Sale Now for Annual Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Posted at 6:00 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 18:00:06-05

South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Larry Carrino joined Inside South Florida to discuss one of the biggest, most star-studded, and delicious wine and food charity festivals in the country: the 23rd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One.

Taking place February 22 - 25 , 2024, the four-day, star-studded gourmet gathering consists of a mix of new and returning fan - favorite events featuring 500+ of the industry’s top chefs, winemakers, spirits producers, celebrities, and culinary personalities.

"If you're a serious wine person, there's something for you—small, intimate. If you are someone who wants great food but is looking for a party, there's something for you like Tacos and Tequila," says Carrino. "It's the variety. And so, depending on what you're into, they're very conscientious about making something that everyone who loves food and drink can go, ‘that's my event.’"

All net proceeds from the festival support its mission to help educate the future leaders of the hospitality industry by benefiting the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

"It's about not only getting that next generation ready for their careers," says Carrino. "But also, the flip side of that is for people who love restaurants and hospitality, it's making sure that those two sides are equally met. That next generation is prepared, and people who are fans of hospitality and restaurants are going to, as we all go into the future, really just encounter excellence."

For more information, visit SobeWFF.org

