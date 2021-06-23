Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tighten and Remodel Your Skin with EVOKE

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:11:49-04

Hours spent in Zoom meetings and online are giving us too much time to ourselves on computer screens and in selfies. Staring at phones and laptops can contribute to the dreaded "zoom neck."

Board-Certified dermatologist, Dr. Joseph Gretzula, joined us with a new, non-surgical service called EVOKE. EVOKE uses radio frequency energies to tighten and smooth the skin with applicators that you can actually wear. EVOKE is non invasive and comfortable to wear!

Radio frequency is delivered to each EVOKE applicator, providing even heat distribution across the treatment area.

"Through this heat and energy, the applicator is able to permeate deep into the skin; below the skin's surface. And through the transfer of heat, we can actually remold and remodel facial tissue, cause skin tightening and create a more youthful appearance. Totally painless and hands-free," explained Dr. Gretzula.

According to Dr. Gretzula's research, superficial and deep heat stimulates the neocollagenesis process. Neocollagenesis occurs in the human body as a natural component of wound repair. The controlled heating of the fat layers under the skin induces radio frequency fat remodeling. This is what sculpts the face to your final, desired appearance.

A prime candidate for an EVOKE treatments would be someone who is looking for a way to get the change their looking for, without an aggressive, surgical cosmetic procedure. With no down time!

To learn more about EVOKE, visit MyBeautyWithin.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors