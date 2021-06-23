Tighten and Remodel Your Skin with EVOKE

Hours spent in Zoom meetings and online are giving us too much time to ourselves on computer screens and in selfies. Staring at phones and laptops can contribute to the dreaded "zoom neck."

Board-Certified dermatologist, Dr. Joseph Gretzula, joined us with a new, non-surgical service called EVOKE. EVOKE uses radio frequency energies to tighten and smooth the skin with applicators that you can actually wear. EVOKE is non invasive and comfortable to wear!

Radio frequency is delivered to each EVOKE applicator, providing even heat distribution across the treatment area.

"Through this heat and energy, the applicator is able to permeate deep into the skin; below the skin's surface. And through the transfer of heat, we can actually remold and remodel facial tissue, cause skin tightening and create a more youthful appearance. Totally painless and hands-free," explained Dr. Gretzula.

According to Dr. Gretzula's research, superficial and deep heat stimulates the neocollagenesis process. Neocollagenesis occurs in the human body as a natural component of wound repair. The controlled heating of the fat layers under the skin induces radio frequency fat remodeling. This is what sculpts the face to your final, desired appearance.

A prime candidate for an EVOKE treatments would be someone who is looking for a way to get the change their looking for, without an aggressive, surgical cosmetic procedure. With no down time!

To learn more about EVOKE, visit MyBeautyWithin.com.