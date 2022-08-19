Tik Tok Star, Sam Paige, shares her journey to stardom and the importance of body positivity

Sam Paige is a social media superstar who uses her platform to send messages of body positivity and self-love. She joined Inside South Florida for her first TV interview to talk about her path to fame.

“I feel very fortunate. I did blow up during COVID like a lot of people, but I did happen to maintain it, which is always great,” says Paige. “I'm blessed with opportunities like this and opportunities like Miami swim week, and the list goes on and on.”

On top of being a part of this year's swim week, she has worked with Lizzo. Savage, Fenty, and will be walking in New York Fashion Week.

“I always thought that I would do something great growing up, but never to this magnitude. I never thought that I would be meeting other influencers that I look up to,” says Paige. “It just feels insane to be in the room with other plus-size models that I look up to.”

As a young girl, Paige was bullied for her weight, but now she uses her platform to share a message of body positivity to those who follow her.

“I think growing up as a fat kid like the teasing and the bullying can really break you down. It could really close your shell,” says Paige. “But for me, I kind of just took it and ran with it. Now fat doesn't even bother me as a word. Sure, I'm fat. I’ve got fat on my body. I don't really care. You can't call me ugly. You can't say I have a bad personality.”

