TikTok celebrates literacy with the #BookTokChallenge

As popular as the social media platform, TikTok, has become among kids, parents may desire to monitor and reduce their children’s screen time. TikTok Director of Tech Policy & Senior Counsel, Lisa Hayes, joined Inside South Florida to share newly introduced tools and programs to help manage your kids’ online experience.

“The BookTok Challenge is actually about getting people off of TikTok and off of their screens entirely,” says Hayes. “We've partnered with Barnes and Noble to launch a whole summer reading challenge to help teens and adults discover new books, new authors and share their experiences.”

TikTok also provides additional resources to aid parents’ efforts to manage their child’s usage and habits and maintain their safety.

“We have a tool called Family Pairing. The beauty of Family Pairing is it allows parents to pair their device to their teen’s TikTok account and set screen time limits, direct messaging permissions, and understand the type of experience their teen is having online,” says Hayes. “We also have a resource called the Guardians Guide. It will list all the different settings and tools that TikTok has available to help make sure that your teen is safe and secure.”

For more information, visit TikTok.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.