TikTok Empowers Families with Online Safety Conversations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TikTok. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a digital age where online safety is paramount, TikTok is taking proactive steps to support families in navigating important conversations about online usage. Recently, TikTok conducted a survey involving over 2,000 US parents and teens to gain insights into how families approach these discussions.

The findings revealed that most families engage in at least one conversation per week about their teens' online activities. However, half of the teens admitted to avoiding certain topics with their parents, including sensitive issues like body image or bullying. Interestingly, both parents and teens agreed that topics related to artificial intelligence and new technologies were easier to discuss.

Suzy Loftus, Head of Trust and Safety for TikTok, emphasized the platform's commitment to assisting parents in navigating these vital conversations. TikTok recognizes the challenges associated with broaching difficult topics but emphasizes their importance in fostering a safe online environment for teens.

Furthermore, the survey underscored a shared desire among parents and teens for the latter to have a voice in shaping online safety measures. To address this, TikTok launched a Global Youth Council consisting of 15 teens aged 15 to 18 from the US and around the world. This council has already convened twice, focusing on priorities such as teen mental health and maintaining platform inclusivity.

The Youth Council's involvement extends beyond discussions, as they are actively contributing to initiatives aimed at enhancing online safety. For instance, they are collaborating with TikTok to revamp the platform's youth portal.

For those seeking additional information on TikTok's safety measures and resources for facilitating conversations between parents and teens, TikTok provides a wealth of resources at TikTok.com/safety. Here, users can access tips on family pairing accounts, learn about safety features, and discover ways to support open dialogue surrounding online usage.