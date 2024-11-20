Timeless Trends: Natural Diamond Jewelry for the Holidays

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by A Diamond is Forever. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Trend expert Sally Morrison joined Inside South Florida to showcase the latest in natural diamond jewelry and why these pieces are perfect gifts for the holiday season.

Sally highlighted Kay Jewelers’ Milestones Collection, which tells a story through diamonds. Each diamond symbolizes a step in a journey with a loved one, making it a meaningful and thoughtful gift. She noted, "It's a way to say, 'I see you. We’re in this together.'"

Research shows that 75% of people would feel delighted, surprised, and cherished if gifted natural diamond jewelry. Morrison explained that natural diamonds are not only luxurious but also historic, with some being up to 3 billion years old. "They’re Mother Nature’s luxury," she said, making them the perfect way to show thoughtfulness and care.

For a classic piece that never goes out of style, Sally recommends diamond studs.



Versatile: They pair with everything, from casual T-shirts and jeans to formal wear.

They pair with everything, from casual T-shirts and jeans to formal wear. Timeless: A pair of diamond studs can last for decades, becoming an everyday essential.

For more information, visit ADiamondIsForever.com. Whether it’s a pair of studs or a meaningful milestone piece, natural diamonds add timeless sparkle to your holiday season.