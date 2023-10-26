Tinder Dating Expert’s Guide to Cuffing Season

Tinder’s Resident Relationship Expert, Devyn Simone, joined Inside South Florida to share everything you need to know about finding that special someone to spend fall cuffing season with and keep you warm through the upcoming winter months.

“People tend to put an emphasis on pairing up and connecting this time of year more than almost any other time,” says Simone. “So, if you're thinking about taking a break from dating, but you're really looking for partnership now is actually a great time to kick it into high gear.”

She also shared some great fall dating ideas that anyone can do indoors or out.

“I mean, getting out in nature, it's a wonderful time where the temperatures aren't too hot, they're not actually too cold,” says Simone. “The traditional things, apple picking, going to look at the turning of the leaves, you can do something fun and creative. You can do a sort of photo tour around the city where you guys take your smartphone, go take some photos around different iconic places in the city, and then look at them, compare them over dinner or nice drinks.”

For more information, visit DevynSimone.com