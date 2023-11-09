Tips for a Budget-Friendly Holiday Season with Chime

Shopping Expert, Brittney Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on how to enjoy a festive season without breaking the bank, all with the help of Chime.

“While you're spending, you want to be able to treat yourself too, and what Chime has created is their credit builder secured credit card where really helps you tackle gift giving and give your credit an extra boost,” says Levine. “So, there's no fee with this card. There's no interest, it lets you build your credit on your own money. And this again, while you're spending, while you're trying to save, is just going to help you overall safely build your credit. A win-win in every situation.”

For more information, visit Chime.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chime.