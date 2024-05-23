Tips for a Nutritious Memorial Day Weekend Menu

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition By Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer, and it's the perfect time to start the season with nutritious and delicious meals. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida with some tips and healthy recipes to help you make over your Memorial Day weekend menu.

Red’s New Breakfast Sandwiches

Start the summer strong with healthy breakfast choices. Red’s has expanded their premium breakfast sandwich lineup, including new options like chicken maple sausage and turkey sausage egg sandwiches. These are available at Publix. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, such as artisan bread, antibiotic-free sausage, fluffy cage-free eggs, and melty cheese, these sandwiches offer 14 to 17 grams of protein per serving. They can be easily cooked in the microwave or air fryer for delicious, time-saving convenience.

Chipoys

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend menu with an elevated chip and dip platter. Chipoys aims to create authentic rolled tortilla chips packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite. They offer a variety of flavors to cater to different tastes and dietary needs, including fire red hot chili lemon and original flavors, which are OU Kosher and Halal certified. Their award-winning spicy ranch flavor is also a must-try. You can find Chipoys on Amazon and at local stores like Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más.

Festive Chickpeas

For a healthy salad course, try a chickpea salad. This salad is like a party in a bowl, topped with festive chickpeas. Saffron Road’s chickpea snacks add an optimal crunch and premium flavor. These chickpeas are high in plant protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of soy and preservatives. They come in a range of flavors, including sea salt, ranch, barbecue, and spicy, making them a nutritious and flavorful crunchy topping for your favorite recipes. Available on Amazon and feelfestive.com.

Pasta Rummo

Round out your spread with a summery lemon garlic shrimp pasta. Pasta Rummo offers an incredible selection of both classic and gluten-free pasta shapes, perfect for dinner parties and pasta salads. With over 175 years of perfecting their slow-crafted pasta-making method, Pasta Rummo ensures an authentic texture and higher protein content, even in their gluten-free products. For this dish, cook shrimp in a skillet with salt, pepper, garlic, and lemon juice, then stir in cooked pasta, parsley, and Parmesan before serving. Available at Whole Foods and Amazon.

Applegate

No Memorial Day weekend barbecue is complete without burgers, hot dogs, and sausages. Applegate offers a wide selection of grilling essentials, including Applegate Organics Uncured Beef Hot Dogs, Organic Turkey Burgers, and Dinner Sausages such as the fan-favorite Organic Chicken and Apple Sausages. Made with 100% natural meat, simple ingredients, and no chemical nitrates, nitrites, or GMOs, Applegate products are a healthy choice. They are also Applegate humanely raised, meaning the animals are fed 100% vegetarian or pasture-centered diets with no growth hormones or antibiotics ever. Available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Target.

Enjoy these nutritious recipes and meal ideas to kick off your summer on a healthy note. For more tips and recipes, follow Mia Syn on Instagram at @nutritionbymia and visit my website at nutritionbymia.com.