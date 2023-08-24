Watch Now
Tips for beginning real estate investors to succeed

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:30:01-04

Real Estate Investor and Property Manager, Paul Carassone, joined Inside South Florida to share how real estate newbies can win in the market.

“Be patient, slow down, take a breath, learn the industry, and learn the market,” says Carassone. “You want to study everything and know the highs, the lows and where you are in that cycle.”

Carassone’s new book, “Should’ve Listened,” is available September 2023.

For more information, visit PaulCarassone.com

