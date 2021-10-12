Tips for combating the flu

With last year’s isolation, we only saw a fraction of what we generally do in the flu season. Many experts are a little concerned about what this season might bring, so Mucinex’s own Dr. Ian Smith is here with some tips on how to stay healthy this Fall.

Last year all the practices we had in place for COVID helped protect us from the flu and common cold as well. Washing your hands often and staying away from crowds is a great way to make sure you don't catch a cold or the flu, but there are also great over-the-counter remedies if you do unfortunately get sick.

Although these remedies don't cure the cold or kill viruses, they do give you important relief. Mucinex has the important ingredients to keep your symptoms mild and allow you to rest. Dr. Smith also asks people to follow the proper instructions that come with medicine and not double doses to try and speed up the healing process. If symptoms continue, definitely go see a doctor for more help.