Tips for Dealing With Financial Stress During the Holidays

The holidays are a time of celebration, but for some American’s finances can make this time of year more stressful than jolly. Senior Vice President of Aflac, Diana Steinhoff, joined Inside South Florida to share the results of their recent survey.

“The Aflac holiday survey shows the sacrifices that Americans are making throughout this holiday season,” says Steinhoff. “We know that inflation has been high. It's compounding at the end of the year, and Americans are cutting back on expenses and actually increasing debt. The number one issue is financial stress and how that's impacting our families this season.”

Making time for yourself is essential for dealing with outside stressors.

“There's light at the end of the tunnel. There's an approach that I like to share with people,” says Steinhoff. “Take care of yourself, make sure you're getting your wellness checks, exercise, eat a healthy diet, and make sure that you get seven to six to seven hours of sleep a night to decompress.”

