Tips for Families to Make the Most of Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shipt, CTAM, and Keter. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently featured lifestyle expert Meghan B. Murphy, who provided valuable tips for families to make the most of the summer months. Meghan shared insights on safe streaming, convenient shopping, and effective outdoor storage solutions to help families enjoy their summer to the fullest.

Meghan emphasized the importance of keeping children engaged and safe during the summer. With kids spending more time on devices, she recommended Stream Safely, a resource for parents to ensure safe streaming. The website offers a checklist for safe viewing, TV and movie recommendations, and educational content to stimulate creativity and learning. Parents can visit streamsafely.com for more information.

To make summer entertaining more convenient, Meghan highlighted Shipt, a delivery service that ensures families never run out of essential supplies. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive free same-day delivery on orders over $35 from stores like Target, Costco, Petco, local grocery stores, and CVS. The service also allows users to mark a preferred shopper for personalized service. More details are available at shipt.com.

For outdoor storage solutions, Meghan recommended Keter storage deck boxes. These boxes are made of resin, look like wood, and are resistant to rot and rust, providing a stylish and practical solution for storing outdoor and garage items. Families can find more information at keter.com.

Meghan's tips are designed to help families have a safe, convenient, and enjoyable summer.