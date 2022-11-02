Tips for first time home sellers from WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Broker Patty Da Silva and Realtor Chris Green

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Broker Patty Da Silva and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties joined Inside South Florida to share some of the best tips for first time sellers.

“I think the first thing that a seller needs to do is select good representation,” says Da Silva. “So they need to find a real estate agent that is experienced, of course is kind, fits their personality, their communication skills and somebody who they feel very comfortable with because it's an intimate relationship.”

Green speaks on what it takes to get a home ready to be sold on the market.

“It's everything when you first walk into a home when you first pull up, you want to see that it's manicured, the dead branches are cut off. There's mulch there,” says Green. “And painting. I love to see a house that's been pressure cleaned, at least pressure cleaned and then painting if needed. It just makes all the difference.”

They share where we should go to get vetted resources to make the right decisions.

“To hire a real estate agent, Google is number one,” says Da Silva. “Other sites like Zillow and realtor.com. And then for vendors, you know, Yelp is really great. And Angie's List is also really good.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Green Realty Properties