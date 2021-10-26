Tips for sticking to your holiday budget

Gearing up for the holiday shopping season? Well, we’ve got tips for keeping to your budget this holiday. Debt-free life coach and financial expert, Lauren Greutman, once had more than $40,000 dollars of debt but managed her way to financial freedom, and now she's here to share her tips.

As a busy mom of four, Lauren says getting out of debt is possible but hard work. She learned how to be strategic with her budgeting, especially during the holiday season. Utilizing tools like the Pay in Four from PayPal, which lets you break down purchases into four interest-free payments, is a great way to get started.

Online rewards programs like Honey, which automatically finds you the best deals and offers cashback, will keep you under budget and help save money.

If you're planning on getting the kids phones this year, try a company where you can save money, like Gabb Wireless for kids. It's the first phone that's completely safe for children and families, and the Gabb Z2 phone is just under $100.

