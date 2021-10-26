Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tips for sticking to your holiday budget

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 15:00:52-04

Gearing up for the holiday shopping season? Well, we’ve got tips for keeping to your budget this holiday. Debt-free life coach and financial expert, Lauren Greutman, once had more than $40,000 dollars of debt but managed her way to financial freedom, and now she's here to share her tips.

As a busy mom of four, Lauren says getting out of debt is possible but hard work. She learned how to be strategic with her budgeting, especially during the holiday season. Utilizing tools like the Pay in Four from PayPal, which lets you break down purchases into four interest-free payments, is a great way to get started.

Online rewards programs like Honey, which automatically finds you the best deals and offers cashback, will keep you under budget and help save money.

If you're planning on getting the kids phones this year, try a company where you can save money, like Gabb Wireless for kids. It's the first phone that's completely safe for children and families, and the Gabb Z2 phone is just under $100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors