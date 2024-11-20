Tips for Stress-Free Holiday Shopping with SHEIN

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SHEIN. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez joined Inside South Florida to help viewers tackle holiday shopping with ease and style, offering tips to stay ahead of the season’s chaos.

Carmen recommends starting with a list and budget to ensure thoughtful and affordable gift-giving.



Pro Tip: Shop versatile pieces that cater to different tastes.

Shop versatile pieces that cater to different tastes. Top Recommendation: SHEIN – a one-stop shop offering trendy sweaters, cozy loungewear, and unique home accessories that are affordable and stylish.

Comfortable fashion is a must during the holidays.

Survey Insights:

42% of SHEIN shoppers picked cozy knit sweaters and comfy leggings as top holiday choices. T-shirts (40%) and candles (29%) were also popular gift picks.

Carmen’s Pick: A ruffle trim lounge set – chic, comfy, and perfect for hosting or relaxing at home.

To shop these styles, visit shein.com and search Holiday 2024, or download the SHEIN app for a seamless shopping experience.

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, these tips and picks will help make your holiday stress-free and stylish. Happy holidays!