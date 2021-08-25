Tips on staging your home to sell

Many of us are trying to sell our homes in a very competitive market but today our Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green, a husband and wife team at Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties are sharing some great tips for staging our home to make the sale.

Staging is simply preparing your home for sale. Patty says how you live and how you sell are not the same thing. When staging, highlight the design and features of your home. You should be making it so that it's appealing to the highest number of buyers.

Chris says minimal is best. We live in our homes every day and don't notice the clutter that has gathered over the years. Sometimes it takes a second set of eyes to help decide what should be removed to help open up a space. This can be as easy as taking down some extra photos and moving some chairs or tables to give potential buyers a better view of what they can do with the space.

"When a buyer walks into a home that has been staged they can envision themselves there," says Patty.

She says the number-one thing you need to do to sell a home is to depersonalize it. Remove all personal photos, diplomas, and other similar items. You want the buyer to feel like this is a space they can connect to, rather than invading your space, she says.

Patty's two key areas to stage are the living space and the primary suite. Not only are these the rooms buyers tend to seek out, but they also look the most beautiful when staged, she says. If you're working with a limited budget, focus on these spaces for a bigger payoff in the end.

The kitchen is a big seller for buyers, but it requires very little staging. Countertops and appliances will sell a kitchen more than any decor you could bring in. Patty says seeing an empty kitchen is sometimes the best because it allows the buyer to focus on what will still be there when they buy.

Make sure as soon as buyers open the door they have a great first impression. This includes ensuring the outside of the home looks just as good as the inside. You don't always need someone to stage your home for you, Chris and Patty are happy to help themselves with tips and pointers. To learn more about working with them, you can click here, or give them a call at 954-667-7253