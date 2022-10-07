Tips to avoid costly mistakes when choosing Medicare plan

Maintain health insurance coverage is important for seniors and the chronically ill. Chapter’s Medicare Expert, Ari Parker, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you find the best plan to benefit your medical needs and wallets.

“The costliest mistake seniors make when choosing a Medicare plan is that people don't shop all plans,” says Parker. “You can shop all your Medicare options for 2023 beginning October 15th. When you're not on the right Medicare coverage plan, it'll cost you a fortune and your health could suffer.”

An inflated economy could affect your Medicare coverage plan.

“The impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will be significant. The big changes to Medicare won't go into effect until two years from now,” says Parker. “That's when the maximum out-of-pocket cap on prescription costs will kick in. That means there's a lot of savings to capture this year and next year.”

Parker’s book, "It’s Not That Complicated,” is an additional resource to help seniors navigate Medicare and its guidelines. Find this item at Amazon.com

For more information, visit AskChapter.com/ari or call 888-802-1674

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chapter, an independent Medicare Advisor.