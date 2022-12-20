Tips to Beat Holiday Credit Card Debt

With all of the gift giving during the holiday season many of us end up spending more than were used to. Bankruptcy Attorney, Chad Van Horn joined Inside South Florida with tips for people who are trying to manage holiday credit card debt.

“What I recommend to all my clients is you got to come up with a realistic budget. Budget where you're looking through your bank statements, seeing what you're spending money on, and seeing how much money you have left over to put towards credit cards,” says Van Horn. “Paying down those credit cards as quickly as possible to reduce the amount of interest that you're going to pay it over that time.”

Even those with larger debts can get relief with the right help.

“f you reach a point where you're barely able to pay your rent your car payment or your electric, that's when he will start considering your bankruptcy options,” says Van Horn. “I promise you it's not that bad. Many people have gone through it, your credit will rebuild.”

