Tips to break into the television industry

Emmy-winner and Author, Karen Lee Cohen, joined Inside South Florida to share her expert advice for those looking to work within the television industry.

“One of the things is to definitely look for mentors,” says Cohen. “Before I became a producer, I made sure that I knew everything that everybody else did. When I told people what to do, I was coming from a place of knowledge.”

Cohen’s book, “It’s About Time: My Award-winning TV Adventure,” is available for purchase on Amazon.com

For more information, visit KarenLeeCohen.com