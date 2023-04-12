Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tips to break into the television industry

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:30:03-04

Emmy-winner and Author, Karen Lee Cohen, joined Inside South Florida to share her expert advice for those looking to work within the television industry.

“One of the things is to definitely look for mentors,” says Cohen. “Before I became a producer, I made sure that I knew everything that everybody else did. When I told people what to do, I was coming from a place of knowledge.”

Cohen’s book, “It’s About Time: My Award-winning TV Adventure,” is available for purchase on Amazon.com

For more information, visit KarenLeeCohen.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com