Tips to budget this holiday season with Affirm

Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 01, 2022
Holiday shopping can break the bank. Affirm’s Financial Health Expert, Katrina Holt, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you budget this season.

“A shopper should map out what they plan to spend,” says Holt. “Do it now before the holiday season really starts up so you have a clearer picture of what you want to spend. Don't overextend yourself.”

Setting a payment plan on a purchase can help relieve the burden of making one hefty payment in a single transaction.

“Number two, you can use a transparent flexible pay overtime option with Affirm to spread out your costs,” says Holt. “You can choose from customized biweekly or monthly payment plans. Each plan will have a clear start and end date and show you what's owed in simple numbers.”

