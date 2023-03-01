Watch Now
Tips to build generational wealth

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 18:30:39-05

Financial Consultant and Wealth Strategist, Dr. Nicole Garner Scott, joined Inside South Florida to share how to change your financial future and create legacies worth living.

“My overall mission is making sure that women tap into being the CFOs of their lives and their homes a lot more,” says Garner Scott. “Understanding generational wealth and legacy planning is a big part of my passion, and we get there by having the knowledge to lay everything in place.”

For more information, visit TheMoneyPlanInc.com

