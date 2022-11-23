Tips to build your business

There are many decisions that entrepreneurs consider before establishing their companies. SA Financial’s Owner, Sharon Alexander - Oscar, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you operate your business.

“There are limited liability corporations and C-corporations. A limited liability corporation and C-corporation are actually corporate structures,” says Varshavski. “You can determine whether you want to be a limited liability corporation or C-corporation by what kinds of tax breaks you would like to have.”

If you’re interested in starting a new business, there are options available to help you finance your company.

“You can crowdfund, which I actually support 100%. I encourage people to get their own credit up to par and leverage it so they can structure their company financially,” says Varshavski. “There are bank loans. There's also grant funding, which depends on the structure of your company.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financial.