Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tips to create tasty and affordable meals in minutes

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:30:02-04

TV Personality and Cookbook Author, Jessica Formicola, joined Inside South Florida to share quick and cost-effective meal options for the family.

“Sprouts offers a wide variety of price points, and you can get a lot of stuff at really reasonable prices,” says Formicola. “The sausage crescent roll-up will fill you up. They have lots of protein, including scrambled eggs, turkey sausage and gooey cheese. If you want to add on a breakfast dessert, you can do chocolate chip pancakes. Their handheld and you can take them on the go.”

For more information, visit Sprouts.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com