Tips to empower and support Black, Hispanic and Latino business owners

Owning and operating a business can be an arduous task for many minorities. Executive Sponsor for EY Entrepreneurs Access Network, Lee Henderson, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of supporting minority owned businesses.

“The communities that these companies and services are in are communities that are really important to a thriving economy,” says Henderson. “They are the bedrock of our economy. Entrepreneurs are incredibly important because of the millions of people that they employ and the hundreds of billions of dollars that they generate for our economy.”

Removing the obstacles that prevent Black, Hispanic and Latino owned businesses from gaining access to funding opportunities and support is vital for their success.

“The number one thing is for big companies to invite these entrepreneurs into their supply chain,” says Henderson. “As consumers, it is critical that we invest our dollars and be intentional about investing in products and services for Black and Latinos.”

For more information, visit EY.com/ean

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by EY.