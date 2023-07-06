Tips to help finalize your home buying decision

CEO of Choice Mortgage, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share if now is the time to purchase a new property.

“There's no question that interest rates are higher than what they were, but that shouldn't deter you from buying a property,” says Kodsi. “If you love the home, the property is a good deal, and it's going to be your primary residence, I would disregard the concern of interest rates. You can always refinance when the rates dip down.”

