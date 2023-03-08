Watch Now
Tips to help increase daily nutritional value

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:30:24-05

Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian, Frances Largeman-Roth, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you eat healthier.

“A great place to get whole grains and seeds is with Dave's Killer Bread, which is known for its organic bread, buns, bagels, English muffins and more,” Largeman-Roth.

Beginning your day with a nutritious breakfast may help you kickstart your morning.

“It can be as simple as a bowl of cereal,” says Largeman-Roth. “I like Chex and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which provide whole grains, calcium, vitamin D and so much more.”

Adding nuts to your diet may provide extra nutritional value to your meals.

“Pecans are a nutrition powerhouse,” says Largeman-Roth. “Each one ounce serving has 12 grams of healthy fats, no cholesterol, no sodium and you can find them year-round.”

Maintaining proper gut health may also be vital to your overall well-being.

“Aligned women's dual action helps relieve occasional bloating, gas and abdominal discomfort,” says Largeman-Roth.

