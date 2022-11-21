Watch Now
Tips to help you avoid buying counterfeit goods this holiday season

Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 21, 2022
During the holidays consumers should be more vigilant about their purchases. U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation’s Senior Vice President, Patrick Kilbride, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help spare you from buying fake products.

“It's a very big and growing problem. It really spans every conceivable product, including healthcare items, food products, wearables and consumer electronics,” says Kilbride. “Our federal law enforcement and state and local authorities are working to identify criminal networks overseas that traffic fake or substandard goods.”

This season, consumers should take extra precaution when purchasing products.

“The first thing is to simply trust your instincts. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is,” says Kilbride. “Then you also want to tap on the address bar and make sure that it says HTTPS. It should be accompanied by a padlock symbol.”

For more information, visit iprcenter.gov

