Tips to help you find the right doctor

Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 19:51:08-05

Finding the best doctor to suit your needs can be time consuming. ChenMed’s National Medical Director, Dr. Say Salomon, joined Inside South Florida to share how to find the best physician for you and your lifestyle.

“I highly encourage you to make sure you choose the right doctor,” says Salomon. “Is that doctor going to be available for you? Are they going to actually have your back?”

IntuneHealth and Chen Medical Centers have created services to help enhance their patients access to care.

“We want to be available for you,” says Salomon. “All of our doctors give their personal phone number to their patients. We try to make it very convenient. We can do a telehealth visit or home visit or you can come see us.”

For more information, visit ANewWayToMedicare.Com

