Tips to help you relax, regroup, and renew this summer

The fun of summer can lead to late nights, overindulgence, and a lack of physical activity. Wellness Lifestyle Expert, Jamie Hess, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you relax, regroup and renew.

Good nutrition is key to attaining energy and achieving optimal productivity.

“Pacific Foods Oat Milk has a great line of plant-based beverages,” says Hess. “This is going to be a good source of calcium and vitamin D. It’s a great thing to add into recipes.” Find these products at Pacificfoods.com

Inadequate sleep can reduce your ability to focus. Hess has a product that can help you acquire the proper rest needed to concentrate.

“Natrol Sleep Plus Capsules are an adult melatonin product,” says Hess. “The products have their own additional wellness benefits including muscle recovery, immune health, and calming. It happens all while you sleep.” Find these items at Natrol.com or Walgreens.com

A good wellness routine would be incomplete without implementing physical exercise.

“I love WorldMark by Wyndham. It has actually partnered with Ash Nudd, a former National Park Ranger, and National Park Expert,” says Hess. “She's helping introduce this great dedicated hiking concierge program at select timeshare resorts located near national parks.” For more information, visit

WorldMark.Wyndhamdestinations.com

A good antiperspirant will keep you dry and help you feel your best while in highly stressful situations.

“Secret Weightless Dry Spray offers 48 hours of sweat and odor protection, which is really quite amazing. It goes on and feels instantly dry,” says Hess. “It's going to give you that little extra boost of fragrance when you really need it the most.” Find this product at Secret.com

For more information, visit @NYCfitfam

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pacific Foods, Natrol, WorldMark, and Procter & Gamble.