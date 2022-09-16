Tips to improve hearing quality from board certified audiologist

Untreated hearing loss can negatively impact an individual’s lifestyle. Board Certified Audiologist, Dr. Cliff Olson, joined Inside South Florida to share the steps that can be taken to address hearing deficiencies.

“Hearing loss is one of the more common conditions that we'll face over the course of our lifetimes,” says Olson. When you start looking at the prevalence of hearing loss in the United States alone, there are 30 million individuals with hearing loss from ages 12 and up.”

If you are experiencing hearing loss, the first step is to schedule a hearing test.

“Find a local hearing professional that can actually test your hearing and identify the exact configuration and severity of your hearing loss,” says Olson. “They can recommend the treatment option that is best for you.”

