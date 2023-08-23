Tips to improve your little picky eater’s nutrition

Childhood Nutrition Expert, Dr. Nicole Avena, joined Inside South Florida to share how to help your kids eat healthier.

“Research tells us that it can take up to 15 times for a child to build an acceptance to a new food. Really stick with it and be repetitive when it comes to offering healthy options,” says Avena. “Get the kids involved. Let them help pack the lunch and select what's going to go into it. When they have some skin in the game, they're more likely to have ownership over it and want to eat it.”

For more information, visit SmartyPantsVitamins.com

