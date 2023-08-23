Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tips to improve your little picky eater’s nutrition

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:30:13-04

Childhood Nutrition Expert, Dr. Nicole Avena, joined Inside South Florida to share how to help your kids eat healthier.

“Research tells us that it can take up to 15 times for a child to build an acceptance to a new food. Really stick with it and be repetitive when it comes to offering healthy options,” says Avena. “Get the kids involved. Let them help pack the lunch and select what's going to go into it. When they have some skin in the game, they're more likely to have ownership over it and want to eat it.”

For more information, visit SmartyPantsVitamins.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SmartyPants Vitamins.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com