Tips to improve your pet’s dental health

Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 06, 2023
February is Pet Dental Health month. Veterinarian, Dr. Danielle Bernal, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help pet parents develop healthy dental care routines.

“The easiest one to detect is that doggie breath,” Bernal. “If it’s smelling a little pungent, there might be something going on in your dog's mouth.”

If brushing your pet’s teeth daily isn’t a realistic option, Bernal offers an alternative solution that may be effective and easier.

“The next best thing is to actually give dogs a dental treat,” says Bernal.

