Tips to increase business profits

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 14, 2023
Wojo Media's CEO, Jason Wojo, joined Inside South Florida to share how businesses can increase their profits.

“There are businesses who make money on the front end and the back end. That front end row is important, but also understanding what I am selling on the back end to ascend my customers in continuity or spending more over time,” says Wojo. “A lot of businesses just sell one thing or one service. That's how they're actually losing money. They make money when they upsell.”

