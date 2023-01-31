Watch Now
Tips to inflation proof your restaurant

Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:41:13-05

South Florida is covered with restaurants of every caliber. Sadly, your favorite eatery could be here today and gone tomorrow. Full Course’s Founder and CEO, Lauren Fernandez, joined Inside South Florida to share tips that will help restaurant keep their doors open during an economic upset.

“The number one thing that I see is a purchase of real estate or signing a lease before you've actually identified your core customer,” says Fernandez. “You could have the best concept in the world but be in the wrong location.”

Inventory management can impact a restaurant’s ability to flourish.

“If you have a more frequent and regular inventory schedule, you can adjust your pricing to cover your cost of goods sold,” says Fernandez. “That way you're absorbing the inflationary process, passing it down through pricing, and protecting your profit margin.”

