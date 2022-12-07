Tips to keep homes pet-friendly during the holidays from Actress, Kate Walsh

The holiday season can disrupt your pets’ routine. Actress, Kate Walsh, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help reduce your pet’s anxiety and keep them safe during the holidays.

“A lot of times people move their litter box when they have house guests. You just want to make sure you move it into a quiet area where the cat knows where it is,” says Walsh. “I love Tiny Cats Lightweight Litter. It's 99.9% dust-free, which is great for cats when they're doing their business and for us when we're cleaning up.”

Using pet-friendly décor may help reduce the incident of injury to your animal.

“Teenage cats and kittens love to climb. They love a sparkly and shiny ornament to bat or capture. If you have breakable ornaments, I recommend putting them at the top of the tree,” says Walsh. “Your odds are better keeping them intact and keeping your cat safe from broken glass and things like that.”

