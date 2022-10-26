Tips to lower homeowners’ insurance on an older property

Homeowners’ insurance for an older home can be costly. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you lower your homeowners’ coverage.

“Every year that a home gets older the insurance companies apply a surcharge. One of the biggest reasons it's more expensive to insure is ever-changing building codes,” says Jones. “A lot of older homes are not built to the standard that new homes are built. One of the biggest overlooked or hardest to upgrade areas is called the roof-to-wall connection credit.”

There are strategic fixes a homeowner of an older can make to lower their homeowners’ insurance premium.

“The roof-to-wall connection credit is when the exterior wall connects to the trust. This is one of the biggest credits that can be applied to the policy. Roof retrofitting is a process, in which the roof is brought up to today's standard,” says Jones. “When you make these upgrades, it usually pays for itself after year two or three. They get premium savings off their policy, and they have a home that's better protected from a hurricane.”

