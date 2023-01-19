Tips to manifest your dreams into reality

Some ascribe to the conviction that if you believe you will achieve. Manifesting Coach, Jackie Minsky, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you curate the life that you want to see.

“If you think your manifestation is on its way, your manifestation might stay on its way,” says Minsky. “If you wake up and believe your manifestation and the life that you want is here, you’ll start to change your reality by acting as though it's now.”

The visualization of your manifestation my change your frequency and help you attain it.

“I always make my clients draw two circles. In one circle, I make them draw a little dot, which means they're inside of their manifestation. Then in the second circle, I make them draw themselves outside of their manifestation,” says Minsky. “You get to see that if you are already in your manifestation, you’ll become a magnet to what you want. If the manifestation is outside of you, you have less of a frequency to attract it.”

For more information, visit JackieMinsky.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Founder's Story.