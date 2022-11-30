Watch Now
Tips to market your business online

Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:46:30-05

Creating a business that is highly recognizable to consumers can be challenging. Digital Drew’s Founder, Drew Blumenthal, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you market your business for success.

“Having a very strong website is so important to have social proof on it to really display your services well, and to have really strong CTAs,” says Blumenthal. “The other thing is analyzing your metrics. Having Google Analytics setup and tracking your conversions is really important to be successful online.”

Building brand awareness for your company or product can help to establish your business.

“You should make sure you have really strong brand guidelines, a plan in place, ads set up properly,” says Blumenthal. “Tracking metrics and having benchmarks will help you to be successful because it's not going to happen overnight.”

For more information, visit DigitalDrewSem.com

