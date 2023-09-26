Tips to prepare for a power outage

Home Improvement Expert and Former HGTV and DIY Network Host, Matt Blashaw, joined Inside South Florida to share how propane can keep your home up and running during a power outage.

“These severe weather events can wreak havoc on the power grid. The disaster plan with a backup power source put in place right now creates certainty in times of uncertainty,” says Blashaw. “Propane can power a generator. It can power a furnace, dryer, water heater and cooktop. A propane power generator is fantastic. Having a plan in place is the most important thing.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).