Tips to protect you from fraud this holiday season

Fraudsters are on the prowl and increasing cybersecurity efforts has to become a consumer’s and merchant’s priority this holiday season. Visa’s Vice President and Global Head of Fraud Services, Michael Jabbara, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help protect you from being scammed.

“Whenever you're being solicited or asked for private or sensitive information, you should perk up your risk antennas especially within an online setting,” Jabbara. “You're going to step back and validate whether the entity that you're interacting with is 100% valid.”

With today’s technological advancements, common sense can sometimes be your best defense.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you are being asked to click on a suspicious link, or an offer is too good to be true, or somebody's asking for payment using gift cards, wire transfers or peer-to-peer applications, these are indicators that you're potentially getting involved in a fraud scheme,” says Jabbara.

