Tips to protect your family from the flu this season

Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 15, 2022
According to the Center of Disease Control, the flu season occurs during the fall and winter months. GSK’s Pharmacist, Leah Smith, and Board of Directors Member and Secretary for Families Fighting Flu, Angie Wehrkamp, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help minimize your chances of contracting the flu.

“The flu is a contagious respiratory illness. It's caused by influenza viruses or flu viruses,” says Smith. “It can spread through coughing or sneezing or any other respiratory secretion.”

There are certain groups at greater risk of contracting the flu.

“Younger children, people 65 and older with chronic health illnesses, and pregnant women are at greater risk for flu complications,” says Smith. “It's really important to help protect ourselves and those around us. Follow the CDC guidance and vaccinate those six months and older against the flu every year.”

For more information, visit FluIsAFamilyAffair.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by GSK.

