Tips to reduce toxic workplace conflict

If a calmer and more peaceful 2023 is what you are envisioning, learning key conflict resolution skills may help. Pollack Peacebuilding Systems’ CEO, Dr. Jeremy Pollack, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help leaders create nontoxic work environments.

“Culture starts from the top down,” says Pollack. “A lot of times people are promoted or brought into leadership positions and are not trained to be leaders.”

Leaders interactions with their team impact the office’s atmosphere.

“Two things that are really important are consistency and behavior and language. You don't want to show up to work and people wonder what version of you is going to show up,” says Pollack. “The second thing is decision making and inclusive decision making. When we make decisions that are going to affect people, we want to make sure that we bring people's voices into those decisions.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pollack Peacebuilding Systems.