Tips to reevaluate old employment benefits with your new lifestyle

Remote work has changed the landscape of the workforce. Vice President of Workforce Engagement, U.S. Group Benefits at Metlife, Jenn Kischell, joined Inside South Florida to share how employees can get the most out of their benefits.

“The economic uncertainty that everybody is facing, and the changes people have gone through with the last two and a half years, it's more important than ever for folks to take some time to pay attention to their benefits, offerings and elections,” says Kischell.

Reevaluate your current benefits and lifestyle with new benefits being offered.

“Do your own financial checkup about your budget and spending and how that aligns with your goals,” says Kischell. “The second is to look at what benefits are being offered. Think about how new benefits that may be offered to you might be applicable to your situation that has changed.”

For more information, visit Metlife.com/OpenEnrollment

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by MetLife.