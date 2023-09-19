Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Tips to stay healthy during cold and flu season 2023

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 18:30:00-04

Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Ban, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can take a stand against cold and flu season.

“Our expectation is that this fall going into the winter, we're going to see a lot of upper respiratory virus and a lot of illness,” says Ban. “We're recommending that you get the flu vaccine, COVID vaccine, which was recently FDA and CDC approved, and for some people, that they get the RSV vaccine.”

For more information, visit Walgreens.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com