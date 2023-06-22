Tips to stay hydrated summer 2023

Nutritionist and Sports Fitness Expert, Tara Collingwood, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you rehydrate, replenish and refuel this summer.

“If you're exercising for more than an hour, or in this Florida heat, the evidence suggests that replenishing with a sports drink that has about two to 6% carbohydrate and provides a lot of those key electrolytes in the form of sodium can help us to retain some of that fluid,” says Collingwood.

For more information, visit Gatorade.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gatorade.