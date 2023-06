Dr. Mark Stein, DDS and MD joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you improve your oral hygiene.

“Studies have shown that using an electrical toothbrush reduces plaque by about 21% and reduces gingivitis by about 11%,” says Stein. “Oscillating toothbrushes seem to be a little bit better than the vibrating kind.”

For more information, visit new-york-oral-surgery.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Health Corner.