Tis the Season for Better Baking, Luxe Hair Care, and Island Escapes

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're looking for the perfect treats, beauty upgrades, or luxurious getaways, lifestyle expert Josh McBride has got you covered on Inside South Florida!

PB2 Pantry Baking Mixes

Bring a healthier twist to your holiday baking with PB2 Pantry Baking Mixes. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients, these mixes are gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO. And, it’s available in Chocolate Chip Cookie, Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Rich Chocolate Chip Brownie flavors.

The resealable jars are perfect for baking a batch or indulging in a late-night cookie craving. Find them at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, or shop.pb2foods.com. They also make fantastic stocking stuffers or hostess gifts!

Luseta Haircare

Upgrade your hair care routine with Luseta, a luxury yet affordable line of sulfate-, paraben-, and cruelty-free products. Key collections include:



Biotin & Collagen: Adds volume, strengthens strands, and restores nutrients.

Rosemary Mint: Promotes growth, refreshes the scalp, and hydrates with invigorating antioxidants.

Hyaluronic Acid: Delivers deep hydration, shine, and nourishment with natural oils.

Shop at Amazon, CVS, or lusetabeauty.com for these transformative products.

Cayman Cookout at the Ritz-Carlton

Celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Cayman Cookout at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman from January 15–20, 2025. Join world-class chefs like Eric Ripert, Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern, and Kristen Kish for an unforgettable week of exclusive cooking demonstrations, rare wine tastings, poolside parties, and a grand finale dinner at Blue by Eric Ripert.

For tickets and more information, visit caymancookout.com.

Holiday Giveaways with Josh McBride

Don't forget to follow @joshymcb on Instagram for his 14 Days of Holiday Giveaways! Each day brings a new chance to win an exciting prize. Follow, enter, and join the festive fun.